Bigg Boss 16: Really! Archana Gautam seems to be amusing viewers with her fights with Shalin Bhanot over ‘chicken’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

While Abdu Rozik and Sumbul Touqeer are winning the audiences hearts, some like Sajid Khan and Shalin Bhanot are incurring their wrath.

In a recent incident we see that Archana Gautam is asked to cook and she does not comply with Shalin's demands. Shalin barges in telling her that his doctor has recommended he eat 200 grams of chicken everyday. He even says that all the chicken sent in the house has been allotted to him by Sajid Khan.

Archana loses her cool hearing this and she starts badgering him with funny comments. Viewers are finding Archana too funny in the way she is standing up to the obscure demands of Shalin.

Fans are calling the actress savage and hilarious with her comments. The social media seems to be filled with love pouring in for the actress and her antics.

Looks like the coming days will be even more entertaining to say the least!

