Bigg Boss 16: Really! Netizens call Shalin Bhanot fake and an overactor for fearing Sajid Khan, say, “this is reality TV not a drama show”

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Shalin Bhanot has been under the radar currently for his strange behavior. While his war with Archana Gautam has been a hot topic, he has created another drama.

When Shalin was disqualified from ever standing for captaincy, for physically hurting Archana, he has now said that he is afraid of Sajid Khan and MC Stan who have stood by Archana for support.

Seeing him having a breakdown, Sajid went up to him to apologize and Shalin simply said, “You don't know what I have been through, this is creating complications for me. I have done nothing wrong and you are troubling me. I don't want to talk right now.”

Saying this he hid inside his blanket and said he felt traumatized. Netizens have called this behavior ‘overacting and fake’. They have trolled Shalin for such childish behavior and pointed out that he already had a bad reputation before entering the house, which is not surprising at all.

One Netizen said, “Wife beater #ShalinBhanot is the most fake contestant on #BiggBoss at the moment. It feels like he is giving a performance 24/7 everything from his mannerism to conversations just don't seem genuine one bit! #MCStan's observation about him was 100% right.”

Another one said, “Broo i was laughing on this scene why he is overacting.. Someone plz tell him that it's not a movie or drama show it's reality show why soo rona dhona or darnaa.’

