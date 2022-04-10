Bigg Boss 16: Really! Netizens feel Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has the winning attitude, compare her to Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has been on everyone’s to watch list for a long time. The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started on 1st October with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive information from the world of TV and films.

Also Read- MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman

Archana and Nimrit seem to have started on a sour note where the former wrote ‘bekar’ on the latter’s forehead. Nimrit got teary eyed seeing Archana’s behavior towards her.

Fans and Nitezens are however praising Nimrit’s game in the house with her first captaincy garnering a lot of love. They are comparing her to former Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik. The latter also had to face some serious challenges and insults when ‘Rejected’ was written on her forehead.

One twitter user wrote, “History is Repeating Again

Sudhi baat no bakwas mark my words #NimritKaurAhluwalia will be the winner of this season”

Another twitter user wrote, “I liked how #NimritKaurAhluwalia argued with #ArchanaGautam and showed that lady her place. She has all the qualities of being a Captain! #BiggBoss16”

Also Read- MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman

Nimrit was the first celebrity to enter the house of Bigg Boss this season and thus was allowed to enjoy all the benefits and also given the captaincy. She very tactfully allotted rooms and duties to all housemates, which caused friction a while later.

Nimrit and Archana get at loggerheads after the former removes the latter from cooking and gives her the cleaning duties.

What do you think about Nimrit and Archana’s fights?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.