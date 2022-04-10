Bigg Boss 16: Really! Netizens feel Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has the winning attitude, compare her to Rubina Dilaik

Nimrit was the first celebrity to enter the house of Bigg Boss this season and thus was allowed to enjoy all the benefits

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 13:07
Bigg Boss 16: Really! Netizens feel Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has the winning attitude, compare her to Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has been on everyone’s to watch list for a long time. The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note. 

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started on 1st October with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself. 

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive information from the world of TV and films.

Also Read-  MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman

Archana and Nimrit seem to have started on a sour note where the former wrote ‘bekar’ on the latter’s forehead. Nimrit got teary eyed seeing Archana’s behavior towards her. 

Fans and Nitezens are however praising Nimrit’s game in the house with her first captaincy garnering a lot of love. They are comparing her to former Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik. The latter also had to face some serious challenges and insults when ‘Rejected’ was written on her forehead.

One twitter user wrote, “History is Repeating Again 

Sudhi baat no bakwas mark my words  #NimritKaurAhluwalia will be the winner of this season”

Another twitter user wrote, “I liked how #NimritKaurAhluwalia argued with #ArchanaGautam and showed that lady her place. She has all the qualities of being a Captain! #BiggBoss16”

Also Read-  MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has emerged as one of the most successful actresses on Indian television. The actress married another popular TV actor Abhinav Shukla and the couple participated in Bigg Boss 14 together. Rubina ended up as the winner of the Salman

Nimrit was the first celebrity to enter the house of Bigg Boss this season and thus was allowed to enjoy all the benefits and also given the captaincy. She very tactfully allotted rooms and duties to all housemates, which caused friction a while later.

Nimrit and Archana get at loggerheads after the former removes the latter from cooking and gives her the cleaning duties.

What do you think about Nimrit and Archana’s fights?

Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan Rubina Dilaik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 13:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: AWW! Paras Kalnawat surprised by THIS celebrity
MUMBAI : Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Virat should stay with Paakhi and not with Sai in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : The current track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is witnessing a lot of intense scenes.We all know...
Good News! Pavitra Punia engaged to Eijaz Khan? Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who fell in love on Bigg Boss 14 and continue to be together, have apparently...
OMG! Sanya Malhotra looks Extremely Sexy in These Pictures
MUMBAI: Pagglait actress Sanya Malhotra looks extremely sexy and steals our hearts with her recent Instagram posts. She...
It's a wrap for Vijay Varma; The actor receives a cake written 'PICTURE WRAP FOR MIRZAPUR SEASON 3'
MUMBAI: With his versatile acting spectacle, Vijay Varma has been winning the hearts of the masses. While the actor has...
Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on his wrist!
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha has been released and the film has garnered love from all quarters. But with...
RECENT STORIES
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan reveals the significance of the black thread on his wrist!