Bigg Boss 16: Really! Salman Khan tells Sidharth Malhotra, “shaadi mubarak ho!”, mentions Kiara Advani in a hilarious way

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

The weekend Ka Vaar is the most awaited by the contestants as well as the viewers, where host Salman Khan not only interacts and gives feedback to the inmates, but also invites special guests to have a great time.

This WKV saw Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra come on stage with the gorgeous Doctor G actress Rakul Preet Singh. Both were special guests on the reality show that began with a bang on 1st October.

Salman is known to be a prankster and keeps people in good spirits with his witty humor. He did the same to Sidharth saying, “Congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai... pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?”

Poor Sidharth didn’t know what to say and blushed. He then responded saying, “Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?”

Reportedly Sidharth and Kiara are dating and wedding bells might ring for them in April 2023.

Credit-TOI