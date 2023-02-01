Bigg Boss 16’s Gautam Vig and Udaariyaan’s Isha Malviya were spotted together! Is a new show in the works?

Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors and rumors were swirling that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead.
MUMBAI : COLORS channel is coming up with a new show and it will be launched soon.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update that Dreamiyata Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors and while rumors were swirling that Udaariyaan’s previous lead and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta has been roped in as the lead, and Gautam Vig was also in talks to play the second lead.

Gautam Vig was seen dancing with Udaariyaan’s Isha Malviya and fans had been wondering what is brewing between the two and is there a new show in the pipeline. 

Actor Gautam Singh Vig is popular for his roles as Miraj Ahmed in ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, Surya Seth in ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’, and many more. He began his career as a model for popular brands. He made a debut with the TV show Naamkarann as Ali.

After his stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house, fans had been waiting to see him in a new project, and they have been in luck because it has been confirmed with pictures and videos from the Dreamiyata party. 

And the video of Gautam and Isha is from the same Dreamiyata party, and the two seem to be having a lot of fun, and followers of the two were delighted to see them together. Check out the video here:

Dreamiyata productions held a New Year’s Eve party in which the above-mentioned cast was present and on the cake, they mentioned 4 names, Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, Saunke Saunke, and Junooniyat. 

Fans also got a sneak peek into the first of Ankit and Gautam’s character sort of, while Ankit was spotted with a clean shave look with an earring, Gautam was spotted in a more comfortable chic outfit. 

You can see the two having fun and dancing and mingling around. While the promo for the show is not out yet, fans are very excited to see the two former Bigg Boss 16 contestants together. 

Udaariyaan Ekam Nehmat Naaz Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ankit Gupta PriyankaChaherChoudary ishamalviya Hitesh Bharadwaj Colors Dreamiyata Ravie Dubey
