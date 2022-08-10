Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us through the narrow prism”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements. Now, even though the show got over a short while back the contestants are still making headlines.

Soundarya Sharma who has been one of the popular contestants on the show has been in the news for her alleged dating rumors with fellow contestant and filmmaker Sajid Khan. Soundarya who was previously linked to Gautam Vig is now in the news for dating Khan. The actress however has made it clear that the rumors are baseless and clarified about it.

Soundarya said she is hurt and upset with these rumors and mentioned that she considers Sajid as her brother, mentor and friend. She stated, “It's upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It's time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing.”

Soundarya said that these rumors have most likely been started by a handful of journalists who she refused to give interviews. She also made it clear that she will take legal action against these people as they have affected her as well as her family.

Meanwhile Sajid on his part said that he considers Soundarya as his younger sister and he isn’t dating anyone. He left Bigg Boss early voluntarily to focus on his upcoming directorial venture 100 percent.

Shekhar Suman recently threw a bash for all the Bigg Boss contestants. From winner MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Sreejita De were in attendance.

