Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us through the narrow prism”

Soundarya Sharma who has been one of the popular contestants on the show has been in the news for her alleged dating rumors with fellow contestant and filmmaker Sajid Khan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 14:48
Bigg Boss 16’s Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on dating rumors with Sajid Khan, says “society should stop looking at us thr

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements. Now, even though the show got over a short while back the contestants are still making headlines.

Also Read- Soundarya Sharma breaks her silence on why she didn’t miss Gautam Vig and why she doesn’t feel the same way about him

Soundarya Sharma who has been one of the popular contestants on the show has been in the news for her alleged dating rumors with fellow contestant and filmmaker Sajid Khan. Soundarya who was previously linked to Gautam Vig is now in the news for dating Khan. The actress however has made it clear that the rumors are baseless and clarified about it. 

Soundarya said she is hurt and upset with these rumors and mentioned that she considers Sajid as her brother, mentor and friend. She stated, “It's upsetting that even in this day and age, women are subject to link-up stories. It's time that society stops looking at us through the narrow prism of who we are dating and focuses on what we are accomplishing.”

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya said that these rumors have most likely been started by a handful of journalists who she refused to give interviews. She also made it clear that she will take legal action against these people as they have affected her as well as her family.

Meanwhile Sajid on his part said that he considers Soundarya as his younger sister and he isn’t dating anyone. He left Bigg Boss early voluntarily to focus on his upcoming directorial venture 100 percent. 

Shekhar Suman recently threw a bash for all the Bigg Boss contestants. From winner MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Sreejita De were in attendance. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-bollywoodlife 

Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 14:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Aarav teaches an important lesson to Viaan
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat’s Kaleera falls on Sahiba, Santosh happy
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
‘Add The Dislike Button’, demand Netizens over This video of Uorfi Javed, check out
MUMBAI: Netizens have some hateful demands over this video of Uorfi Javed as she made a recent appearance.Also read: ...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Pihu decides to marry Mihir to make Raghav confess his love to her
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Cosmos (ATOM) and Big Eyes Coin Are Hitting New Heights Within the Crypto Sphere
MUMBAI: The crypto space is one of the most profitable markets in the world today. With tons of coins and the...
Recent Stories
Meet Mickey Contractor who makes all the actresses look beautiful on the big screens
Meet Mickey Contractor who makes all the actresses look beautiful on the big screens

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Maera Mishra doesn’t want fans to watch the show seriously, here’s why
Exclusive! Maera Mishra doesn’t want fans to watch the show seriously, here’s why
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua
Here’s how Shehnaaz Gill’s Lucky number ‘1212’ proves she is still not over Sidharth Shukla? Details Inside
Here’s how Shehnaaz Gill’s Lucky number ‘1212’ proves she is still not over Sidharth Shukla? Details Inside
“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why
“Someone Please Call the Fire Brigade”; yell Rubina Dilaik’s Fans, Here’s why
Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4
Exclusive! Lovepantii fame Shaan Shashank Mishra to be a part of Haadsa season 4
From being a junior artist to playing lead roles, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares his experience of becoming an actor
From being a junior artist to playing lead roles, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti shares his experience of becoming an actor