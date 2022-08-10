Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas

She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular for her chemistry and obsession with Shalin Bhanot on the show. The actress who made a name for herself in the TV show Imlie playing the titular role has another feather to add to her cap.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 09:55
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular for her chemistry and obsession with Shalin Bhanot on the show. The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The actress who made a name for herself in the TV show Imlie playing the titular role has another feather to add to her cap.

Also Read- Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally responds to Naagin 7 rumours and reacts to Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary possibly bagging the role, says “If Priyanka is going to do it…”

Sumbul has now purchased a new home and gave fans a little glimpse of it on her social media page. She asked her fans for suggestions and ideas about the decor and captioned the video, “Naya Ghar. work in progress. Apne ideas zaroor dein.”

Check out the video here;

Sumbul’s fans congratulated her and sent her love. One fan wrote, “Also, maybe a place with a complete wall mirror?” Another one added, “For dancing practice." "Woww," Another one wrote, "Sumbyaaa, congratulations."

Also Read- Sumbul Touqeer Khan has reached a huge milestone; the actress is riding high on her career

What did you think of Sumbul’s new home?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-TOI

Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Tina Datta Shivin Narang Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 09:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta and Rishita feel happy as Prerna leaves Pandya house
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Preeta enjoy their married life; Anjali brings in a twist
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat decides to guard Sai and Savi from any intruders and sleeps outside their room
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi wish to adopt Khushi
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was...
Recent Stories
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Latest Video

Related Stories
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it
Asim Riaz makes shocking accusations against Bigg Boss 13 makers for letting Sidharth Shukla win and not him, says “they made it that obvious…”
Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere
Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha take a dig at Asit Kumarr Modi saying, “Kitaab chaapne wala publisher heere ki aangooti pehenkar ghoom raha hai…”
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out