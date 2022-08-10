Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer buys a new house; asks fans for ideas

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular for her chemistry and obsession with Shalin Bhanot on the show. The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The actress who made a name for herself in the TV show Imlie playing the titular role has another feather to add to her cap.

Sumbul has now purchased a new home and gave fans a little glimpse of it on her social media page. She asked her fans for suggestions and ideas about the decor and captioned the video, “Naya Ghar. work in progress. Apne ideas zaroor dein.”

Check out the video here;

Sumbul’s fans congratulated her and sent her love. One fan wrote, “Also, maybe a place with a complete wall mirror?” Another one added, “For dancing practice." "Woww," Another one wrote, "Sumbyaaa, congratulations."

