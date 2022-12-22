Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan predicts what will happen in the upcoming episode, says “I have the power to eliminate Priyanka, and in this Weekend Ka Vaar Ankit will say goodbye to the show”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is doing exceptionally well and is doing well at the TRP ratings and is among the top ten shows.

This week, we saw once more how Bigg Boss continued the three captains’ concept, and Soundarya, Sreejita De, and MC Stan became the captain of the house.

We saw how MC nominated Tina, and brought a crack in their friendship which later led to a fight between Shalin and MC. The rapper went to the extent of giving him death threats.

We even saw how Archana and Priyanka had fights with each other and even their friendship fell flat.

But the group of Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, and Shiv, also known as the mandali group, is still standing strong.

Somewhere, Sajid Khan is the mastermind of this season as he is playing the game well and is in the good books of all the contestants.

Recently, he was seen telling his gang that in no time, he can change the game. He can evict Priyanka, and he is sure that in this coming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ankit Gupta will be eliminated from the show.

The ace director said this with full confidence which has now brought questions in the audience’s mind. People are wondering how he is so confident about the game. Did the makers tell him about the next move on the show?

Well, it will be interesting if things turn out the way Sajid Khan has said it will be as even this week, the voting lines will remain closed.

