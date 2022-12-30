Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot 

MUMBAI: The "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episode for the fans.

Salman Khan would come and give his insight about how the contestants have performed and the week has been.

Some contestants would be praised while some would be bashed for their behaviour in the house.

As lot has happened this week especially Archana has given a lot of content to the show and has troubled all the housemates in the house.

We saw the ugly fight she had with Priyanka and then her ugly spat with Shalin and Vikas.

During that fight Archana made personal comments on Vikas and Shalin's family which didn't go down well with both of them.

Shalin was seen damaging all the properties in the house.

In the upcoming "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" episode Salman would lash out at Archana for her behavior in the house.

He will talk to her one on one alone from the living room and the rest of the housemates would be locked in the bedroom.

He would tell her that after the things that she has said during the fight her name has got spoiled in the outside world.

Salman also warned the actress that if he has the power to get her back in the house, he can also eliminate her from the house and he should be doing that after the way she has behaved.

Archana would say that everyone would be targeting her and hence she looses her cool.

On the other hand, Shalin will also be bashed on the show as he would have damaged the properties in the house and Salman tells him to cool down and hear but as usal he would answer back to the host and that's when Salman would walk away from the stage.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an interesting one as the host isn't happy the way the week has gone.

