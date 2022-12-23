Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot for their massive fight; abuses hurled on each other

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ke Vaar episode is finally here, and Salman Khan is back to give the contestants a reality check about how they have performed and how the week has gone.

A lot has happened this week; we saw how Archana and Priyanka’s friendship came to an end. The differences between MC Stan and Tina grew as being a captain, he nominated her for eviction saying that Shalin was the reason.

Post that, we saw the massive fight between MC Stan and Shalin, where the two abused each other. The rapper also gave him a warning to come outside the house and meet him, then he will know his power

Also, Priyanka was put in a spot as she had to pick between bringing back the lost prize money, and eliminating Ankit on spot from the game. She chose to save Ankit and let go of the prize money.

In the upcoming ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan will lash out at MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot and will tell them that why they are bringing their mother and sisters in between their fights, and when Salman tells him to abuse, they keep quiet which pisses Salman Khan off even more.

Well, it will be interesting to see what explanation MC Stan and Shalin will give to Salman Khan regarding their behaviour during the nomination task.

