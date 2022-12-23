Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Mc Stan and Shalin Bhanot for their massive fight and abuses herald on each other

MUMBAI: The weekend ke vaar episode is finally here and Salman Khan is back to give the contestant a reality check about how they have performed and how the week has gone.

This week a lot has happened, as we did see how Archana and Priynaka’s friendship came to an end. The differences between Mc Stan and Tina increase as being a captain he nominated her for eviction and stated Shalin as the reason.

Post that we did see the massive fight between Mc Stan and Shalin where the two abused each other and also the rapper gave him the warning to come out and meet him and then he would know his power.

Also, Priyanka was put in a spot where she had to pick between bringing back the lost prized money and eliminating Ankit on spot from the game, and how she chose to save Ankit and let go of the prized money.

In the upcoming episode of “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” Salman Khan would lash out at Mc Stan and Shalin Bhanot and would tell them that in between their fights why they are bringing their mother and sisters in and when Salman tells him to abuse they keep quiet which pisses Salman Khan even more.

Well, it will be interesting to see what explanation would Mc Stan and Shalin give to Salman Khan on their behavior during the nomination task.

