Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out at Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her behavior towards her father and tells Sumbul Touqeer Khan that she doesn’t have a voice of her own in the game

MUMBAI: The “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited and anticipated episodes of the show where Salman Khan would come and give an insight to the contestants on how they have performed.

Where some contestants would get lashed out for their behavior, and some would be praised for the way they behaved.

This week the makers of the show dedicated the show to the family members of the contestants who came into the house and stayed for one day and encouraged the contestants to perform well and told them how they have been performing on the show.

We did see when Nimirt’s father entered the house and he was giving her advice on how to play the game well and to have her own voice the actress didn’t listen to him and fought with him on national television.

She told him how he doesn’t encourage her and that the expectations of parents are so high and that they put a lot of pressure on the children the manner she spoke didn’t go down well with the audience also where she was trolled and fans questioned her for the way she spoke to her father.

Even Salman Khan didn’t like the way she spoke to her father and hence he would lash out at her in today’s episode.

He would question the actress on how she has spoken to her father and would tell her that this is not the right way to talk to her parents, he would also share the conversation she had in front of everyone and question her on her behavior.

On the other hand, he would also grill Sumbul Touqeer Khan and would tell her that she is doing nothing on the show and for no reason, she has been kept in the show as she doesn’t have a voice of her own and she doesn’t share her feelings.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will be Sumbul and Nimrit reply to this, will they be able to justify their behavior?

What do you think would be their reply?

