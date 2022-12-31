Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan praises Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; says “You are looking good after you have started to make new relations”

MUMBAI : In yesterday’s ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Shalin for his behaviour and said that he reacted for no reason at all. On the other hand, he counselled Archana separately and warned regarding her behaviour and told her that if she does this again, then he has the power to push her out of the show.

We have seen how during the Salman Khan show, the one contestant that has always been pulled up a lot is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Salman has always lashed out at her and told her how wrong she is in the game.

But this time something unexpected has happened as Salman Khan praised Priyanka and told her that she is looking nice in the show, now that she has made new relations with people.

Today, the makers of the show will be telecasting a three-hour episode to celebrate the new year, and Dharmendra will be the guest on the show along with Krushna Abhishek.

They will be celebrating new years with the contestants and will be giving them some fun tasks to do.

The episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a fun time.

One of the contestants will be saying goodbye to the show and their journey will come to an end.

