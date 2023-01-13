Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan requests Archana to act like Tina Dutta’ mom and also tells Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare to act like Archana’s brother Gulshan

MUMBAI: This week Bigg Boss dedicated the week to the family members who came and visited the housemates and even stayed in the house for a day.

We did see how Shalin was in shock when he came to know about Tina faking it all this while on the show and once again they had an argument over chicken.

The audience also like Archana’s brother and Sumbul’s bade papa who had entered the contestants in fact when Archana’s brother was leaving everyone was very disappointed and they wanted him to be for more time.

We also saw how when Tina’ smother entered the house she hugged Sreejita De thinking it was Tina and everyone broke into laughter after seeing this.

The “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode will be telecasted today and Salman Khan would come and give an insight into how the contestants have performed and what they thought about the family week.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate is his biggest competitor)

In the episode, he would tell Shalin and Shiv to act like Archana’s brother Gulshan who was very entertaining and the contestants loved him as he made everyone laugh.

On the other hand, he would request Archana to enact the whole scene of Tina’s mom entering the house and which will leave everyone in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that the family week has gone very well and there was only positivity around in the game.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun Bijlani feels the same?)