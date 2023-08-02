Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show and says “ I can’t be acting for four months I also have emotions”

Shalin is one of the finalists of this season now in the upcoming episode he would be seen as disappointed as he would be taunted by the media again where they would tell him that he is overacting in the game and they haven’t seen the real side of him.
MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and he finally made it to the finale of the show.

Since day one Shalin has been giving content in the game and has played the game be it in the Sumbul or Tina matter.

Today, Shalin has a huge fan following and that’s why after being nominated so many times on the show he has made it to the finale.

He mostly grabbed the headlines for his friendship/ relationship with Tina in the house where their closeness to each other became the topic of discussion inside and outside of the house.

We have often seen during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan used to always pick Shalin and taunt him for his overacting in the show and tell him to be real in the show.

(ALSO READ : Tina on sorting out differences with Shalin post 'BB16': 'Don't think so')

In the upcoming episode, media people will be entering the house and will be questioning the contestants about their gameplay.

Once again Shalin will be targeted where the media will tell him that he is overacting in the game and they haven’t seen the real side of him and once again he would be seen giving justification.

After the session will get over Shalin will be seen discussing with the housemates that he is fed up that every time he is hearing that he is acting in the show people are saying that he is overacting he is just fed up hearing.

He further said I can’t be acting for four and half months I have been real in the show and don’t know why everyone is saying I am acting,  I have always been real in the show and he breaks down.

Well, there is no doubt that Shalin has been taunted for his overacting again and again but the actor has always fought back and made it to the finale of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! “Shalin is a very good friend of mine, people forget that it is a show and people have participated to win; to win, they use Saam, Daam Dand, Bhed", actor and comedian Balraj Syal talks about Bigg Boss 16 and who he thinks will be the winner )

