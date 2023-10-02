Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot or Shiv Thakare which ex-MTV Roadies will lift the trophy for this season

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is finally coming to an end and this Sunday the finale of the show will take place and finally this season would get its winner.

The five contestants who have made it to the finale of the show are Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, Shiv, and MC Stan, and one of them will be lifting the trophy.

Salman Khan would be back as the host of the show during the finale of the show.

From the finalist of the show two of them has been ex – MTV Roadies contestant who has been part of a tough reality show and has come a long way.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?

Shalin has come way back in MTV Roadies Season 2 where were good friends with Ayushman Khurranna even in that season he had played the game well but was evicted from the show, but he did have the qualities of playing a reality show like Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, Shiv Thakare was a part of MTV Roadies in 2017 and during his audition, only the judges of Roadies were impressed by him to the point where Raanvijay also hugged him on the show.

He played the game very well and he reached the semi–finals of the show.

Once again both the ex–roadies have reached the finale of the show and the audience will be voting one of them as the winner of the show.

This is the first time two ex – MTV roadies contestants have made it to the finale of the show.

Who do you think will lift the trophy this year?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Check out the hot looks of Shalin Bhanot