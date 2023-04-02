Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur gets engaged; These are some of the women Shalin has been linked to

Bigg Boss 16 has remained yet another successful season of the show and the audience loves the daily dose of entertainment provided by the contestants. Shalin has emerged as one of the strongest contestants.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 13:06
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur gets engaged; These are some of the women Shalin has been linked to

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering updates from your favorite telly world. Well, a lot has happened this week on Bigg Boss, especially the fights that Priyanka had with the housemates, to the Mandali group fading away, to Sumbul’s walking away from her friends crying, and Bigg Boss taunting MC and Shiv to go and please her.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Iulia Vântur and Badshah to grace the upcoming ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode

Bigg Boss 16 has remained yet another successful season of the show and the audience loves the daily dose of entertainment provided by the contestants. Shalin has emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

Today, a news is making rounds about the actor’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur finding love again as she got engaged and plans to move to London with partner Nikhil Patel and her and Shalin’s son, Jayden.

Shalin has also been someone who was linked with women in the past and while most of them were speculation, his only confirmed relationship has been with Dalljiet, whom he married and got divorced with, staying married for 6 years.

Here are some of the women that Shalin has been linked with :

1.       Dalljeet Kaur : Shalin met Dalljiet on the sets of their show, Kulvadhu and their lovestory began there on and the couple got married in 2009. They had a huge fanbase after.

2.       Liza Malik : Shalin’s name was reportedly also linked to actress Liza but Shalin had dismissed any rumours of them dating and stated that he was single.

3.       Tina Dutta: Shalin and Tina were contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and during the beginning of the season, sparks were flying between the two reportedly. They had expressed their fondness for each other initially but nothing concrete happened between them.

Shalin’s only confirmed relationship that has surfaced has been with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur who is now engaged and seems happy in her life with her beau Nikhil Patel. Shalin’s name however, was linked with Tina and Liza.

Also read: Shalin Bhanot’s ex Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to marry UK based Nikhil Patel in March and move to London with son Jaydon

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Shalin Bhanot Dalljeet Kaur TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 13:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya narrates her sad story; Anupama stands teary eyed
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav tries to bribe Muskan, she throws the money on his face
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride to be Kiara Advani
MUMBAI : The wedding news of Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra is the current buzz of the town and the country, the...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Gudiya Laundry wali to make an interesting pitch in front of the Sharks
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television. The show is also doing...
"Please wear your jacket properly" Netizens trolls hat Suhana Khan on her latest video
MUMBAI : Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan is no doubt one of the most loved and followed star kids...
Recent Stories
Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride to be Kiara Advani
Check out some of the amazing bridal looks of bride to be Kiara Advani

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show: Gudiya Laundry wali to make an interesting pitch in front of the Sharks
The Kapil Sharma Show: Gudiya Laundry wali to make an interesting pitch in front of the Sharks
Exclusive! Balwinder’s plan to flop in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive! Balwinder’s plan to flop in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada reminds us of Safeena from Gully Boy, here’s why we think so
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Keerat aka Prachi Hada reminds us of Safeena from Gully Boy, here’s why we think so
‘Yesterday was not easy…’ says Alefia Kapadia as she bids adieu to Ram and Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
‘Yesterday was not easy…’ says Alefia Kapadia as she bids adieu to Ram and Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
Kashish Thakur faces the brunt
Splitsvilla X4: Ex-contestants to enter the show and cause a commotion; Kashish Thakur faces the brunt
Anupama actors Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey reunite with CID team
Anupama actors Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey reunite with CID team