Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljeet Kaur gets engaged; These are some of the women Shalin has been linked to

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering updates from your favorite telly world. Well, a lot has happened this week on Bigg Boss, especially the fights that Priyanka had with the housemates, to the Mandali group fading away, to Sumbul’s walking away from her friends crying, and Bigg Boss taunting MC and Shiv to go and please her.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Iulia Vântur and Badshah to grace the upcoming ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode

Bigg Boss 16 has remained yet another successful season of the show and the audience loves the daily dose of entertainment provided by the contestants. Shalin has emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

Today, a news is making rounds about the actor’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur finding love again as she got engaged and plans to move to London with partner Nikhil Patel and her and Shalin’s son, Jayden.

Shalin has also been someone who was linked with women in the past and while most of them were speculation, his only confirmed relationship has been with Dalljiet, whom he married and got divorced with, staying married for 6 years.

Here are some of the women that Shalin has been linked with :

1. Dalljeet Kaur : Shalin met Dalljiet on the sets of their show, Kulvadhu and their lovestory began there on and the couple got married in 2009. They had a huge fanbase after.

2. Liza Malik : Shalin’s name was reportedly also linked to actress Liza but Shalin had dismissed any rumours of them dating and stated that he was single.

3. Tina Dutta: Shalin and Tina were contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and during the beginning of the season, sparks were flying between the two reportedly. They had expressed their fondness for each other initially but nothing concrete happened between them.

Shalin’s only confirmed relationship that has surfaced has been with his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur who is now engaged and seems happy in her life with her beau Nikhil Patel. Shalin’s name however, was linked with Tina and Liza.

Also read: Shalin Bhanot’s ex Dalljiet Kaur finds love again, to marry UK based Nikhil Patel in March and move to London with son Jaydon

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!