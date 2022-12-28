Bigg Boss 16 : Shalin Bhanot wants to quit the show and damages the show's property; as Archana speaks on ex - wife Dalljiet Kaur

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is creating a lot of chaos in the house in the last few episodes.

We have seen how she has been having massive fights with all the contestants of the show, starting with Priyanka we have seen how she provokes and says the meanest things.

Now in the upcoming episode, she would have a massive fight with Vikas and Shalin over the cooking duties in the house during the fight she would spill hot water all over and little would hit Priyanka too.

In the heated argument, she would also curse Vikas’s mother to die and this wouldn’t go well with the contestants of the show and thus they would all pounce on her.

During the argument, she would target Shalin too, where she would talk about his ex–wife Daljit that would instigate him and he would want to quit the show.

He would be seen damaging the house property and will tell Bigg Boss to open the main gates so that he can go out of the show as he cannot stay with these mean and classless people.

Sajid Khan and Tina Dutta would be seen trying to calm him down but all in vain.

Well, seems that this fight is gone out of control and it would be interesting to see what decision would Bigg Boss take and how would Salman Khan handle this matter in “Shukaar Ka Vaar” episode.

