Bigg Boss 16 : Shalin Bhanot wants to quit the show and damages the show's property; as Archana speaks on ex - wife Dalljiet Kaur

In the upcoming episode Archana would fight with Vikas and Shalin and the fight would become very bad and ugly where Shalin would want to quit the show and would damage the property of the house.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/28/2022 - 12:39
Bigg Boss 16 : Shalin Bhanot wants to quit the show and damages the show's property; as Archana speaks on ex - wife Dalljiet Kau

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is creating a lot of chaos in the house in the last few episodes.

We have seen how she has been having massive fights with all the contestants of the show, starting with Priyanka we have seen how she provokes and says the meanest things.

Now in the upcoming episode, she would have a massive fight with Vikas and Shalin over the cooking duties in the house during the fight she would spill hot water all over and little would hit Priyanka too.

ALSO READ :  BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

In the heated argument, she would also curse Vikas’s mother to die and this wouldn’t go well with the contestants of the show and thus they would all pounce on her.

During the argument, she would target Shalin too, where she would talk about his ex–wife Daljit that would instigate him and he would want to quit the show.

He would be seen damaging the house property and will tell Bigg Boss to open the main gates so that he can go out of the show as he cannot stay with these mean and classless people.

Sajid Khan and Tina Dutta would be seen trying to calm him down but all in vain.

Well, seems that this fight is gone out of control and it would be interesting to see what decision would Bigg Boss take and how would Salman Khan handle this matter in “Shukaar Ka Vaar” episode.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she loves Fahmaan Khan; but there is a twist to it

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/28/2022 - 12:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow