Bigg Boss 16: Shame on Farah Khan trends on social media as netizens feel that she is targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for no reason say " Priyanka is the winner of the show and she is not a vamp and Farah is a biased host"

Farah Khan gets slammed by Netizens on social media as she targets Priyanka for bullying Shalin and says that she would support Shalin as he has become a part of “Mandali” group.
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure their position in the finale of the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.
 

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show.

She has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans see her as one of the finalists of the show.

Currently, the entire house is against her and she is playing the game single handily and is fighting the game alone.

As we had reported earlier that this “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode will be hosted by Farah Khan as Salman Khan didn’t have the dates to shoot the episode.

In the upcoming episode, Farah Khan would lash out at Priyanka for the way she has behaved during the whole week.

She tells her that her behavior was disgusting and that from a heroine she has turned into a vamp on the show.


These statements haven’t gone down well with the fans and they feel that Farah Khan was a biased host towards the “Mandali’ group as that is very special for her brother Sajid Khan.

They also mentioned that she has become the biggest vamp as for no reason she is defaming Priyanka and bringing her down.


Some have also called her a biased host since she is only seen supporting and praising the “Mandali” group and made her realize that Priyanka is the star of the show and she would be emerging as the winner of the show.

Well, seems like the fans are super irked at Farah Khan for targeting their favorite contestant Priyanka.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka is a very strong contestant in the house and she is seen as the potential winner of the show.


For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 14:28

