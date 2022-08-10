Bigg Boss 16: Shame on Farah Khan trends on social media as netizens feel that she is targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for no reason say " Priyanka is the winner of the show and she is not a vamp and Farah is a biased host"

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure their position in the finale of the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.



The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show.

She has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans see her as one of the finalists of the show.

Currently, the entire house is against her and she is playing the game single handily and is fighting the game alone.

As we had reported earlier that this “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode will be hosted by Farah Khan as Salman Khan didn’t have the dates to shoot the episode.

In the upcoming episode, Farah Khan would lash out at Priyanka for the way she has behaved during the whole week.

She tells her that her behavior was disgusting and that from a heroine she has turned into a vamp on the show.



These statements haven’t gone down well with the fans and they feel that Farah Khan was a biased host towards the “Mandali’ group as that is very special for her brother Sajid Khan.

They also mentioned that she has become the biggest vamp as for no reason she is defaming Priyanka and bringing her down.



Some have also called her a biased host since she is only seen supporting and praising the “Mandali” group and made her realize that Priyanka is the star of the show and she would be emerging as the winner of the show.

Well, seems like the fans are super irked at Farah Khan for targeting their favorite contestant Priyanka.

Check out some of the tweets below :

and this is what you call karma

the entire India is seeing that FARAH KHAN is supporting a fake person and a wife beater

Why always question girls???#PriTina#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #TinaDatta #Bb16

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN pic.twitter.com/iplK7oamUj — bigg_boss_real_review (@Rishana4014) January 27, 2023

How Can someone be this Pretty ??



MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN pic.twitter.com/t69U3OAyWe — (@heyYou1__) January 27, 2023

vamp waale kaam tou apke bhaiya aur unki mandali ke hain. just bcs someone spoke up for herself in front of your bhaiya and didn’t do his chaaplusi, she’s a vamp? YOU WISH.



SHAME ON FARAH KHAN



MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA — . (@huffsaaa) January 27, 2023

Darrr k comment hi off kardiye joker btw ye darr acha lga hmko !!



SHAME ON FARAH KHAN



MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/MRrYoA1QaH — ᴀᴍᴏʟɪ (@AmoliHuYrr) January 27, 2023

QUEEN OF BIGG BOSS 16 #PriyankaChaharChoudhary

MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA

Koi shaq.?



SHAME ON FARAH KHAN — sanjay taneja (@stanejaas777) January 28, 2023

Biased host Farah Khan

Most hated contestant is your brother not priyanka and tina



SHAME ON FARAH KHAN



MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA #PriyankaChaharChaudhary#TinaDatta #PriTin#BB16 pic.twitter.com/QAaLneoJGN — Tejasswi Prakash (@TejuEntertainer) January 28, 2023





Farah axed her foot without knowing the fact. PCC fans are washing her left right center on Social Media with this tagline.



SHAME ON FARAH KHAN — Naveen Sharma (@iamnaveenn100) January 27, 2023





SHAME ON FARAH KHAN



MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA https://t.co/VUrqAapS1N — Dhanya (@dhanyadaz) January 28, 2023

Ye banega winner?? Never ever



SHAME ON FARAH KHAN#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/HnCjq1GjZv — Prachi Jain (@Prachijain180) January 27, 2023

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN



MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA https://t.co/CJy3ZOO5zr — Dhanya (@dhanyadaz) January 28, 2023

Let me tell you Farah Aunty that the Biggest Vamp of #BiggBoss16 is your Mandali member Nimmo Aunty

Got it You Better Got it!

SHAME ON FARAH KHAN

MOST LOVED CONTESTANT PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/kubh1Bed3o — Aman Keshari (@imamankeshari) January 27, 2023

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka is a very strong contestant in the house and she is seen as the potential winner of the show.



For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task