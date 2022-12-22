Bigg Boss 16: ShaTina trends on Twitter as fans show support for Shalin and Tina!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns. On day one itself, the contestant has already begun to fight and create content in the house.

Bigg Boss 16 has gotten a month’s extension because it was doing great on the TRP charts, and fans are excited to see what it will show bring.

The house has many equations but they go through a rollercoaster ride every day one of the most talked about equations is of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. They have a complicated equation, on one hand, they claim that they are just friends but their actions have always stated otherwise and viewers have always been left confused about what is the nature of their relationship but there are also a very strong section of fans who ship the two together and they have a collectove fan base its called Shatina and Shalina. Recently on twitter the hashtag #ShaTina is Love was trending to show support for the two and we have complied the best of the tweets here:

Meanwhile on the show, Sajid Khan somewhere is the mastermind of this season as he is playing the game well and is in the good books of all the contestants.

Now recently he was seen telling his gang that in no time he can change the game as he can evict Priyanka and he is sure that in this weekend's ka vaar episode Ankit Gupta would be eliminated from the show.

The ace director said with full confidence which has put questions in the audience’s mind to how he is so confident about the game and did the makers tell him about the next move on the show.

Well, it will be interesting if things turn out the way Sajid Khan has said as this week also the voting lines are closed.

