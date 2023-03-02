Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam make it to the ‘Wall of Shame’ list in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Badshah will be entering the house and will be giving the contestants some tasks to do, where they would have to pick contestants for the ‘Wall of Fame’ and the ‘Wall of Shame’.
MUMBAI: The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as the contestants get an insight into how they have performed and how the week has been.

As we had reported earlier, owing to the extension of the show, Salman Khan didn’t have the dates to host the show. Hence last weekend, Farah Khan hosted the show. Now this weekend, Karan Johar will be hosting the show.

Salman Khan will return during the finale of the show.

Well, a lot has happened this week, especially the fights that Priyanka had with the housemates, and the Mandali group fading away.

Even Sumbul cried and walked away from her friends, and Bigg Boss taunted MC and Shiv to go and please her.

The three housemates who have been nominated this week are Sumbul, MC Stan, and Shiv. One of them will be eliminated during the weekend.

We had earlier reported that rapper Badshah will be entering the house where he will be having some fun tasks with the contestants.

He will tell the contestants to choose who deserves to be in the ‘Halle of Fame’ and the ‘Wall of Shame’.

The housemates will be seen targeting Archana and Shiv, placing them in the ‘Wall of Shame”, where their photo will be put over there.

Priyanka and Archana will take Shiv's name, whereas the majority of the other contestants will put Archana’s name on the ‘Wall of Shame’.

Priyanka will say that it was Shiv who gave a false narrative about her and brought all the misunderstandings.

Well, it seems like much more is expected from the ‘Shuarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, and it’s going to be an entertaining episode.

