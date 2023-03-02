Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare gets a severe eye injury; Karan Johar lashes out at Archana Gautam and blames her for the hurt caused

MUMBAI : In yesterday’s episode, we did see how the non- mandali group played the task and started to attack the “Mandali” group in order to get the prize money back.

During the task, Archana Gautam lost control and used all the food items on the Mandali contestants.

She used turmeric powder and threw it on Shiv with a lot of force and injured his eye severely that he couldn’t even open his eyes he was treated by the doctor sent.



Archana also used the food items that were kept in the house and wasted food which didn’t go down well with the contestants of the house and they did lash out at her.



Since the contestants have injured Bigg Boss canceled the task and the full winning amount couldn’t be regained.



ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has many big-budget Bollywood movies in her pipeline post her journey in Bigg Boss

This “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode will be hosted by Karan Johar and he would come on the show and lash out at Archana for doing the task in this manner that she has injured someone.

He would tell Archana that the way she has played the game is very bad and look at the example in front of her as Shiv cannot open his eyes only, he also tells her that it was clearly seen how she was taking her anger over them.

Karan in the end tells her that her behavior was disgusting and that such behavior wouldn’t be tolerable.

Well, Archana does apologise for a behaviour but then Karan tells her, Sorry won’t make things right.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Iulia Vântur and Badshah to grace the upcoming ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode