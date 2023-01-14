Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan cry bitterly as Abdu Rozik leaves the show mid-way

Abdu will finally be leaving the house, and this news is breaking the hearts of the audience and the housemates. They will be missing him on the show, especially Shiv and Stan won’t be able to control their emotions.
MUMBAI :Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he is considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons as to why the show has been running well was because of him, as the audience loved watching him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favourite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how even the housemates love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

A few weeks earlier, Abdu had left the house owing to some big offer that he had got, for which he had to go and shoot for, and later he returned to the house during Christmas, and the housemates and the audience were happy to see him.

Now, as we had reported earlier, Abdu will finally be leaving the show due to prior commitments, and he won't be returning to the show.

This news leaves the contestants in shock and they don’t know how to react. The little Bhaijaan will finally say goodbye to the show.

Post Abdu leaving the show, Shiv, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan will break down as they will miss him on the show.

Especially Shiv won’t be able to control his emotions and will be seen crying bitterly, and the rest of the housemates will be handling him.

MC Stan can also be seen breaking down as Abdu was with him all the time. We can even see Sajid crying for the first time on the show, where he says that he has made such a special place in his heart, that him not being around is going to affect everyone.

Well, there is no doubt that Abdu had made a place in the hearts of the audience across the globe and in our nation.

Today, he has a massive fan following and has become a huge name in the world of entertainment.

Will you miss Abdu in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

