Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare passes derogatory statement against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says “ Such girls stand near the signals”

Shiv and Priyanka are two very strong contestants of the show but the two never got along with each other and were always at loggerheads. It seems like the two are strong-headed people and hence they didn’t get along with each other.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 12:30
MUMBAI :Priyanka and Shiv are currently two of the strong and toughest contestant of the show and their game is loved by the audience and they see them in the top two contestants of the show.

Since day one the two of them never got along with each other and were always at loggerheads.

Their fights usually take place because of differences of opinion they do not match only.

Shiv has always been in the “Mandali” group since day one where Sajid, Mc Stan, Abdu, and he had got along like fire.

On the other hand, in the initial days, Priyanka was with Ankit, and then she built an alliance with Archana which didn’t last for that long these days she has become close to Tina, and in a way the entire housemates are against her.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this

Recently, the two once again had a fight where Bigg Boss took the decision to close two rooms, and hence Priyanka went and took Mandali’s room and that’s when she and Shiv had a huge fight with each other.

During that fight, huge arguments took place between both of them and as Priyanka was yelling, Shiv passed a statement saying “She is talking like those girls who stand near the signals”

But seems like Priyanka and Archana didn’t hear that statement and hence didn’t react to it but the fans have captured the video and have exposed Shiv in a way and have questioned him as to what he meant by this.

Well, seems like Priyanka and Shiv wouldn’t be friends ever and their fight would go a long way.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth

 

About Author

