Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth

Shiv is one of the strong contestants of the house and he is seen as the potential finalist of the show and also can be the winner of this season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 17:35
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

He is seen as one of the finalists of the show and as the winner too.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Shiv talking about his fondness for late actor Siddarth Shukla.

In the video, he is seen telling that his favorite season is Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth and said the best thing about him is that he is not fake if he is getting angry he does shows and doesn’t keep it to himself and that’s the way how you need to be.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth Shukla has been the favorite of many contestants and he has created history in the Bigg Boss game.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Netizens choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan as their top three finalists of the show

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Abdu Sajid Khan MC Stan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/27/2023 - 17:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MUMBAI :Simar Bhardwaj is tasked with finding a perfect bride for Gitanjali Devi's grandson in Sasural Simar Ka 2....
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show, as...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Jasleen wants Angad to get humiliated, aware of Seerat’s intentions
MUMBAI :  Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from your favorite show. We are always at the forefront of...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Siya to fall in trouble, Arjun refuses to support
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Recent Stories
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day
Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and h
Exclusive! Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Karan Sharma talks about what makes him say yes to a project, “what kind of a role that is and how I am placed in a story and if its is important then I accept it immediately but if not, I say no”!
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
MasterChef India Season 7: Ranveer Brar reveals this magical secret of the show
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
Neha Prajapati shares Rano’s struggles on Bhagya Lakshmi, check out
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian I
BARC Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Naagin 6 sees a huge drop in ratings; Bigg Boss sustains good ratings; Indian Idol sees a jump in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Faltu
Imlie fame Karan Vohra shares a Special Message for This person, check out
Imlie fame Karan Vohra shares a Special Message for This person, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui extends his support to MC Stan says “ I am only supporting him as he is my brother and he is not p
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui extends his support to MC Stan says “ I am only supporting him as he is my brother and he is not playing the game just chilling and leavening his swag behind”