Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare praises late actor Siddarth Shukla and says “ The best season of Bigg Boss has been Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth

MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

He is seen as one of the finalists of the show and as the winner too.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Shiv talking about his fondness for late actor Siddarth Shukla.

In the video, he is seen telling that his favorite season is Bigg Boss 13 and his favorite contestant has been Siddarth and said the best thing about him is that he is not fake if he is getting angry he does shows and doesn’t keep it to himself and that’s the way how you need to be.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth Shukla has been the favorite of many contestants and he has created history in the Bigg Boss game.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Netizens choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan as their top three finalists of the show