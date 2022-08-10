Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Bigg Boss 15 and 7 contestants Vishal Kotian and Kamya Punjabi slam Manya Singh for her “TV actress” remark

MUMBAI : The first sukarvaar ka vaar episode has begun and the host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants performed and will give them a good and bad dose.

In the first week of the show itself, the contestants have given a lot of meat and content and we did see how they had disagreements and fights with each other.



We saw how Priyanka and Nimrit had differences with each other, to Archana created issues from Stan and Shiv’s major showdown a lot happened during the first week of the show.



In yesterday’s episode, we did Manya Singh taking a dig at television actresses where she had an argument with Sreejita De where she taunted her and said that she is just a “Tv actress”



Now Tv actors have come out and slammed the Femina Miss India Manya Singh for stating such comments Vishal took on social media and Said “I Am Miss India and you are just a television actress. But Even After Bein Miss India, I Want To Be On A Television Show. Tats The Power Of Television. Do I Need To Say More”

Whereas Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Panjabi took on to social media and said “What you are? TV actress“ did I hear it correctly? Toh madam aap kaha aayi hai ?PM ke ghar meh?It’s a Television freaking show!!!Bade bade film actors apni film ko promote karne tv par aate hai…ek kaam kariye aap apne aapko kahi aur jaakar promote kariye!

Well, this statement of Manya is not gone down well with the audience and the television stars, even Salman Khan slammed the actress for the same.



