Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Fans demand Sajid Khan be thrown out of the house ASAP, say, ‘he can’t clear his image on the show’

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss has been one of the most successful and watched reality shows on Television. It has had 15 super interesting seasons and is now back with the 16th that started literally with a bang on the 1st of October.

The house has already witnessed many nasty fights, disagreements and frictions from day one itself and the weather inside seems to be heading for some more drama in the coming days.

Also Read- Sona Mohapatra calls channels 'depraved, sad' as Sajid Khan joins 'Bigg Boss 16'

While contestants like Tina Dutta, Abdu Rosik and Shalin Bhanot have been getting a lot of love from the viewers, some like Sajid Khan are facing their wrath. The #me too accused filmmaker raised quite a few eyebrows when he entered the Bigg Boss 16 house. Many condemned the channel and makers for giving a platform to people like Sajid on one of the biggest reality shows on Indian Television.

Netizens have been voicing their demand of ‘remove Sajid Khan’ especially after former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Mandana Karimi quit Bollywood on seeing Sajid being a part of the show. Some of the comments from netizens read, “Remove Sajid Khan ASAP! YES everyone deserves a second chance in life, but NOT those who rape & sexually predate on others! When u think of providing a '2nd chance' to such monsters, pls keep your mom & sister in place of the victims then talk!”

Another user added, “No man should be able to clear his name through these shows...#MeToo Remove Sajid Khan.”

Also Read- Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated this weekend

Mandana made an impactful statement saying, “For people, life has become like, 'If it’s going to benefit me and I can make money, who cares?' The industry is a place where someone is someone’s mum, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It’s like, 'You scratch my back and I will scratch yours'." Mandana also revealed she has no desire to work in Bollywood anymore. "I didn’t go for any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be associated with an industry where there is no respect for women.”

Social media sensation and another former BB contestant Uorfi Javed too vented out her anguish on Sajid Khan’s entry into the show saying, “Bigg Boss, why would you do that? When you support sexual predators, you're actually telling them that it's okay what they have done. These men need to know this behavior is not okay and they cannot get away with it. Stop working with sexual predators! It's not controversial, it's just disgraceful! Sajid Khan never apologized for what he did! Imagine what the girls he harassed must be feeling? So you don't really have to worry because even if you harass multiple women you will still get to be on the biggest show in India!! Controversy ke liye aap har cheez thode support karenge! #Colors stop supporting sexual predators!!! #biggboss #colors #disgraceful.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra who has always been vocal about her point of view on social issues added, “India is celebrating #Navratri, #Durga Puja and #Womanhood. While also watching the complete disregard for women's voices in the #MeTo movement by the Indian TV channels platforming serial sex offenders; Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, Vikas Behl, Suhel Seth, Kailash Kher.”

What do you think of Sajid Khan as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16?

Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- TOI