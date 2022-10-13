Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Gautam Vig calls Shalin Bhanot 'Cheap' for kissing Soundarya Sharma

MUMBAI : In the second week of the show, there is a lot that has happened and the contestants have given enough content for the show.

We saw how the contestants have has arguments and massive fights since the new love story began on the show.

From Archana having massive fights with MC Stan and Shalin to Guatam and Tina having differences a lot has happened in the BB house.

We have seen the brotherhood of Shalin and Gautam in the show and their bond is getting stronger.

But then, now in the upcoming episode, the two will be seen at loggerheads as Shalin in fun, kisses Soundarya Sharma which doesn’t go down well with Gautam as he likes her.

He tells Shalin that what he did was very cheap and he wouldn’t do something like that! The latter tries to explains that everything was done in fun and he didn’t mean anything.

Soundarya also comes and tells Gautam that it was all done in a joke and that he shouldn’t be behaving like they have been dating for ten years, to which the actor tells him that he is not that cheap to do things like this.

Even Tina will be seen telling Shalin that she wouldn’t like it if her boyfriend would do something like that because it’s not a pleasant site to see.

Seems like there is a rift between the two and things don’t seem to get mended between them.

Who do you think is at fault, Shalin or Gautam?

Do let us know in the comments below.

