Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! MC Stan and Archana get into a massive fight

MUMBAI: In the second week of the show, there is a lot that has happened and the contestants have given enough content for the show.

We saw the massive fight between Shalin and Archana during the captaincy task where Shalin pushed the latter and the entire house was against him and we also saw how Sajid lost his cool.

( ALSO READ : Audience Perspective! Bigg Boss 16: Why is everyone on Bigg Boss 16 trying to be like TejRan, Sidnaaz or Gauhar-Kushal

On the other hand, Gautam became the new captain of the house and got the power to nominate contestants for this week. Owing to Shalin's behaviour, Bigg Boss punished him and told him that he wouldn’t become the captain of the house for the whole season and nominated him for two weeks.

This week if someone is giving a lot of content, than that is Archana as she is seen having a fight with every contestant in the house.

In the upcoming episode, she would have a massive fight with MC Stan where she would tell him to talk within his limits as she is a woman and that’s when he will lose his cool and will tell her not to play the woman card as this show is equal for all.

The contestants are seen holding MC Stan so that he doesn’t lose his calm and Archana warns him that if he doesn’t talk to her well then she will tear him apart.

MC Stan has said in the show that he won’t lose his cool for no reason but then, if someone pricks him, then he won’t leave that person.

It will be interesting to see where this fight between MC Stan and Archana would lead too.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I have been working since I was 18 years and have been away from my family for a long time, so I am pretty used to it and I know my family understands my working pattern” - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary)