Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui confirms he hasn’t got the offer of Bigg Boss; says “I am waiting for the offer as I would love to do the show; it’s my dream show”

The new season of Bigg Boss is about to begin and we had reported Munawar being offered the show, but now the ace comedian has said that he hasn’t got the offer and is still waiting for the same.

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

We had also reported that Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui was offered the show and he was almost confirmed.

( Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

But now the actor has clarified that he hasn’t got the offer and he is waiting.

The young lad said, “I haven’t yet got the offer of Bigg Boss 16 and am waiting for it. If I get the offer I will definitely do it as it’s my dream to participate in the show and work with Salman Khan.”

Well, earlier Munawar was finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi but things didn’t work out and hence he couldn’t be part of the show which disappointed the fans.

His name has popped up for Bigg Boss and the fans are eagerly waiting for a confirmation as they feel he is apt for the show.

Do you want to see Munawar as a contestant on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

