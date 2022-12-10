Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Gautam Vig accuse Gori Nagori of stealing, latter breaks down into tears

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Currently Gautam Vig is the captain of the house and he has nominated MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Tina Datta and Sreejita De to be eliminated.

Thus, Bigg Boss has now asked the nominated contestants to distribute the food to all the housemates and that's when trouble brews.

While Tina is thinking of Shalin’s chicken requirements, Sreejita and Gori are trying their best to distribute the food to all equally.

Priyanka Chahar and Archana Gautam then find one packet of atta missing and question Nagori.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare then tell Gautam Vig privately that they feel Gori has taken the atta. Gautam even announces Gori to be the one who has ‘stolen’ the atta and Priyanka believing this shouts at Gori. The latter feels like everyone is ganging up against her and breaks down in tears.

Shiv tells her that all this should not affect her. Meanwhile Nimrit and her group are trying to create misunderstandings between the other group.

