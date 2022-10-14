Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks down as Soundarya Sharma passes personal remarks on her says “ Ankit’s mother will strangle herself if Priyanka gets married to him

MUMBAI : During the second week of the show, there is a lot that has happened and the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

Today Shukrawar Ka Vaar will be telecasted and Salman Khan would enter the house and would give a reality check to the housemates on how they behaved.

Sumbul’s father would be coming on the show and he would expose Tine and Shalin and would tell his daughter not to trust so soon and to play her game. He would also blame Tina for not guiding Sumbul in the right way.

Salman Khan would take the case of Shalin for disrespecting the doctor that would be visiting the house and would question him as to why he has so much arrogance.

The host would also expose Soundarya Sharma where he would saying that she had once told that if Priyanka would get married to Ankit then his mother would strangle herself.

When Priyanka comes to know about it she breaks down and tells that Soundarya Sharma had no right to comment on their personal life and drag Ankit’s mother into all this.

The actress cries bitterly as Ankit tries to comfort her and tells her not to get affected by all this.

Soundarya says that she said something like that as that day Priyanka was the first one to get personal with her.

Well, seems like the fight would accelerate and things would calm down between the two actresses.

