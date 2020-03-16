Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Shivangi Joshi reveals the shocking reason why she refused the offer of the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun. Shivangi Joshi was offered the show but the actress denied the offer saying that the show is not for her.

In a recent interview, the actress said, “I don’t think I am a Bigg Boss person, I avoid chaotic situations, and as of now I don’t think I can do it.”

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi was fabulous in Khatron Ke Khiladi but her decision to not do Bigg Boss has crashed the dream of all those fans who wanted to see her in the reality show.

