Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Soundarya crosses the line with her nasty comment on Priyanka and Ankit

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar promo shared by the makers, we can see that Priyanka and Soundarya get into an ugly war of words. Things get out of hand when host Salman Khan reveals that Soundarya has said that Ankit’s mother would kill herself if she got a daughter in law like Priyanka.

Things then take an ugly turn and Priyanka lashes out at her, while Ankit consoles a crying Priyanka. Fans have loved the bonding of the rumored couple and how he is supporting her.

Fans have slammed Soundarya for her unpleasant comments and are on Priyanka’s side, offering their full support to her.

Looks like the days ahead will bring more storm of words in the house.

What did you think of Soundarya’s remark?

Tell us in the comments below.

