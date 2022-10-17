Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Tina Datta’s father reacts to Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father blaming Tina for Sumbul’s downfall in the show; says, “I won’t forget that to put your daughter up you put someone else daughter down”

MUMBAI : We have seen how the contestants had had fights and arguments with each other, from Archana to MC Stan to Shalin everyone had huge fights in the house.

But apart from the fights, the one thing that drove the audience’s attention is Shalin and Sumbul’s relationship which became the talk of the show, both inside and outside the house.

Though Shalin made himself clear that he has no feelings for Sumbul as she is a child and he did distance himself from her as he didn’t want issues later, Sumbul was the one who got emotionally attached to him and couldn’t stop talking to him.

Owing to this, Sumbul’s father was called during the Weekend ka Vaar episode where he made Sumbul understand that she should be playing the game and shouldn’t trust the wrong people. He also told Shalin and Tina that they thought they would take care of her but unfortunately they couldn’t.

He told Tina that he thought like an elder sister she would take care of Sumbul, but instead of that, she was the one who spread the false narrative about Sumbul and Shalin and made it into topic of discussion.

After this statement, Tina’s father has come out and took a stand for his daughter where he gave it back to Sumbul’s father stating that, “In order to have your daughter shine, one must not belittle someone else’s daughter will not forget what happened”

So, after the reality check on the weekend, it now seems like the families of the contestants are too in action mode outside the house.

