Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Tina Dutta, Soundarya and Sreejita get punished by Bigg Boss as they refuse to nominate any contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

From day one only we did how the contestant began to get into an argument and there was some content given on day one.

The show has received a good response but has been gaining a lot of negative comments for allowing Sajid Khan to participate on the show someone who had nine accusations against him for the #MeToo allegations by actresses.

As we saw in yesterday’s episode Bigg Boss announced how all the rules in the house are changed and he will make sure that no one takes the game for granted.

Today, a nomination special will take place and Bigg Boss warns all the contestants to vote for someone and give the right reason no one should say that they cannot vote and give a reason as this kind of behaviour wouldn’t be accepted.

Everyone nominates someone but Tina Dutta, Soundarya and Sreejita reject to nominate anyone and thus Bigg Boss punishes them, where he tells them that until Bigg Boss’s further notice they have to do the entire work of the house without anyone’s help as they didn’t follow the rule.

Well, this comes as a shock to everyone and now it will be interesting to see how would the three cope up to this punishment.

