Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya and Vikas loose their power of captaincy for this shocking reason 

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss Vikas and Saundarya would be the two contenders for the captaincy task but for some shocking reason they would loose the power of captianship.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/19/2022 - 09:40
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 saw the sudden exit of Abdu which shocked the housemates and the audience’s of the show owing to a big project. 

We also saw how during the weekend ka vaar episode, Slaman warned Sajid and told to leave Nimrit and Abdu matter away. 

He also questioned Shalin about pressing the buzzer later for Tina and not on that day and we did see the clashes between the contestants and  Archana. 

As we all know Bigg Boss brought a new rule in the game, where for the first time there were thee captains and since they did a good job he decided to continue with the same concept. 

We did see how Sajif Khan gave the captaincy name to Saundarya, whereas Tina selected Vikas to become the captain and Ankit gave up on  his family letter and made Abdu the captain. 

But now since Abdu had to leave the house there would be captaincy task with other housemates to become the third captain of the house. 

In the upcoming episode, the housemates will have a task with Saundarya and Vikas to would be the third captain of the house. 

But then during the task Saundarya and Vikas won't be in the same page while choosing between Tina and Priyanka and hence Bigg Boss will take a stern decision  against them.

He will tell them they were playing for the captaincy task but since they couldn't come on the same page, for the first time in history someone who hasn't yet become the captain of the house looses the power of captaincy. 

This is a good news for the housemates as they would get a chance to play for the captaincy. 

It will be interesting to see how would Vikas and Saundarya's bond move further and will be there be clashes?

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below. 

