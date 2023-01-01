'Bigg Boss 16': Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De share a kiss

In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestants Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De shared a kiss leaving Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare stunned.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 14:45
'Bigg Boss 16': Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De share a kiss

MUMBAI: In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestants Soundarya Sharma and Sreejita De shared a kiss leaving Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare stunned.

The housemates, who were not getting along earlier, in the latest episode and they were having fun, cracking jokes and during this Soundarya and Sreejita locked lips.

They ask Abdu and Shiv to do the same, but both refused and said they would prefer getting kissed by a girl.

And in his adorable voice he is heard saying "Paagal hai kya" to Soundarya and Sreejita's demand.

Soundarya starts flirting in a healthy way with Shiv and plants a kiss on his cheeks.

This makes Abdu jealous but eventually she kisses him as well.

Both the boys get super happy and say now they can sleep well.

SOURCE: IANS

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/01/2023 - 14:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini tries to taunt Imlie, ends up getting intimidated by the latter
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Kavya bask in their success, Baa calls Vanraj
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actress Sapna Thakur recalls that her co-star and late actress Tunisha Sharma showed...
In just 14 days, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses $1 billion in ticket sales
MUMBAI: James Cameron's epic movie, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in...
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of energy, is undoubtedly one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh to play the lead in the Hindi version of Krack? Will this be the comeback movie of Ranveer Singh?

Latest Video

Related Stories
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had splitq
'Ali Baba' co-star says she could never imagine Tunisha, Sheezan had split
'BB 16': Family week may bring back Ankit Gupta for Priyanka
'BB 16': Family week may bring back Ankit Gupta for Priyanka
Anupam Mittal: Humiliating somebody will not be tolerated in 'Shark Tank'
Anupam Mittal: Humiliating somebody will not be tolerated in 'Shark Tank'
Bhaweeka finds her role in 'Maitree' similar to Kareena's in 'Jab We Met'
Bhaweeka finds her role in 'Maitree' similar to Kareena's in 'Jab We Met'
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul snaps back at Shalin for calling her weak
'Bigg Boss 16': Sumbul snaps back at Shalin for calling her weak
Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text
Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text