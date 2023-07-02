Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reunite post their eviction from the show

Sumbul and Nimrit are two very strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house and now their journey has come to an end. Finally, the two actresses met and had a good time.
MUMBAI: Sumbul and Nimrit were two very strong contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and finally, their journey was over and they were evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

The fans were surprised and shocked on their eviction but then Sumbul and Nimrit were eliminated on basis of public votes.

In the initial stage, Nimrit was very strong and she used to play the game individually but when she entered the game she was made the captain of the house and for two weeks she was the captain.

But then later on she had a breakdown and joined the “Mandali’ group and that’s where the audience felt that her game fell down as Sajid, Mc Stan, and Shiv took over her presence.

She has grabbed the headlines for her fights with Priyanka as the two never got along with each other on the show.

On the other hand, Sumbul in the early stages of the game was making headlines for their friendship with Shalin and Tina which became topic of discussion inside and outside of the house.

Post, Salman Khan made her understand she then became part of the “Mandali” group and again she wasn’t seen much in the game though she used to take a stand for the wrong and fight for the right.

Sumbul was the first one to leave the house and then after three days, Nimrit followed.

Finally, the two met and shared a video where the two is seen performing the Bigg Boss anthem, they also clicked some funny clicks and captioned it saying ‘ Always will be part of the “Mandali’ group.

Well, there is no doubt that in Sumbul and Nimirt’s interviews, both shared their feelings and the type of bond they share with each other.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

