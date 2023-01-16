Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan creates history on the show and becomes the first youngest contestant to achieve this milestone

Sumbul is one of the most loved contestants on the show and now she became the youngest contestant to achieve this milestone.  
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops are praised by the audience and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

Sumbul is quite active on her social media account where she keeps sharing posts and gives fans glimpses of her whereabouts.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

She is one of the most loved contestants on the show and through this show her fan following has jumped to another level.

The actress has become the youngest contestant to achieve this milestone in her life.

Also Read -  Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

Sumbul has become the first teenager and the youngest contestant to stay for 100 days in the Bigg Boss house in any Indian language.

The actress is only 19 and she has managed to stay inside the house for this long away from her family is really commendable.

In the initial days in the house were tough when she was figuring out how to play the game but now she has come into a comfort zone and is slowly playing the game though Salman Khan reprimands her every “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode.

Well, her fans keep voting for her and have saved her until now it will be interesting to see if she would make it to the finale of the show.

What do you think would she be able to make it to the finale of the show?

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Imlie: Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan hits a milestone

 

 

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran

About Author

