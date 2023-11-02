Bigg Boss 16: The finale of the show will be telecasted at this time and for the first time in history it will take place for five hours

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most loved and celebrated reality shows on television.

This season was a very successful one where the show topped the top ten shows and had good TRP ratings.

The show finally comes to an end and the finale of the show would take place tomorrow when Salman Khan would return back has the host of the show and this season would get its winner.

The top five finalists of the show are Shiv, Mc Stan, Shalin, Priyanka, and Archana and one of them would take the trophy home.

The finale of the show will be telecasted at 7 pm and for the first time in history, the finale of the show would take place for five hours.

The show will see many celebrities coming on the show and Salman Khan would be having some fun sessions with them.

As we had reported earlier, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie “Gadar Ek Prem Khatha”

The finalist, ex–contestants and Salman Khan will be doing special performances for the finale of the show.

Well, the finale of the show is going to be an entertaining one and will be filled with a lot of surprises.

