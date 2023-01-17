Bigg Boss 16: The housemates decode the game of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary say “ She already thinks the trophy is hers”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the strong contestants on the show and is seen as the potential winner of the show. Now Bigg Boss would ask all the contestants what they think about her game plan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 21:10
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the strongest players of Bigg Boss since day one she has marked her presence in the show.

Earlier, she used to make headlines for her friendship with her close friend Ankit Gupta where she used to always take his side, and the game revolved around him.

Post his exit everyone thought that her game would fall down but she became, even more, stronger and is been playing the game solo standing against all the contestants and proving her worth.

She has been the target of the entire housemates we have often seen how she has been nominated by a maximum number of contestants and all the planning and plotting is always against her.

Initially, the actress was good friends with Archana but then things got spoilt between them after the latter spoke ill about Priyanka and her family.

Even during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode, Salman Khan always picked her up and reprimanded her for her behavior, and in spite of that, she stood strong and kept playing the game.

ALSO READ :  Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the cleverest in Bigg Boss 16 admits Sajid Khan

Now in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will call the housemates to the confession room and would ask them to share their views on what they feel about Priyanka’s game.

To Shiv says that she thinks that the trophy is hers and that she has already won the show.

On the other hand, Shalin told that she has a habit of catching one word and stretching it and that she has a habit of bringing down someone and them proving herself right.


Well, there is no doubt that the actress is seen as the potential winner of the show and is no doubt a very strong contestant.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actress is being paid

