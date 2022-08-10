Bigg Boss 16: The housemates tag Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare as the managers of the house

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Shalin and Tina, and how during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan slammed them for their behavior and told them to stop being fake.

We also saw how Nimrit is still the captain of the house and she is in the race for the ticket to the finale task, and how the contestants will have to take her out of that position.

As we had reported earlier, Salman Khan won’t be hosting the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode and Farah Khan would be hosting the show and interacting with the contestants.

In the upcoming episode, Anil Kapoor will be entering the show to promote his upcoming web series ‘The Night Manager” which will be streaming on Hotstar soon.

He will be entering the house where he would be interacting with the contestants and would be having some fun sessions with them.

He would tell the contestants that they have to choose a manager for the house and the contestants would choose Shiv and Priyanka as the managers of the house.

The Mandali group would say that Priyanka is the manager as she is managing Archana and Tina, one the other hand Priyanka, Archana, and Tina would vote for Shiv as they would feel that he is managing the “Mandali” group.

Well, there is no doubt that currently both Shiv and Priyanka are very strong contestants of the show and the audience is seeing them in the Top two list.

Do you agree with the housemates that Priyanka and Shiv are the managers of the house?

