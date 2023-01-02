Bigg Boss 16: The Mandali group goes against their own member Sumbul Touqeer Khan says “ They wouldn’t tolerate such behavior and she is no superstar”

Sumbul has distanced herself from the Mandali group and she was seen sitting alone in the house and crying though the group members were trying to make her understand all in vain. She has been nominated this week.
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is just one week away from its finale of the show and then finally a winner will be announced.

 This season has been one of the most successful seasons of the show as it was consistent on TRP ratings and was in the Top 10 shows in BARC rating list.

We have seen with the exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu how things changed in the house all the housemates went against Priyanka but she stood tall and thick and fought everyone solo.

In recent days we did see how Priyanka and Archana have once again built an alliance and they are playing the game under the “Mandali’ gang which is beginning to have differences within their group.

Nimirt has become the first finalist of the show since Priyanka and Mc Stan refused to play the task and hence Bigg Boss canceled the “Ticket to Finale” task.

As usual, Priyanka and Shiv are at loggerheads and are not getting along with each other.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how the nomination task took place where the contestants had to count nine minutes, and whoever the timings would be close or same to 9 minutes that contestant would get saved.

As usual, Sumbul’s timings went wrong and the “Mandali” gang was seen telling her about it which didn’t go down well with the actress and she got offended.

She bags to ignore them and not speak to them and she was seen crying as usual in the corner.

The gang was seen talking to her and they said that they wouldn’t tolerate such behavior as she is no superstar here and she is also just building her career.

Nimrit is seen saying that being nice to her I have ruined my game, and now this is becoming too much.

Sumbul was seen sitting separately in the house and crying but the Mandali was seen trying to convince Sumbul but all in vain.

Well, seems like things are not looking good in the “Mandali’ group as Sumbul distance herself.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

