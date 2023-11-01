Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s mothers enter the house; the actress warns her mother to not create any ruckus

Tina and Shalin are the two strong contestants of the house and now both their mothers will be entering the show and seem like they would have some huge clash with each other.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:23
Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s mothers enter the house

MUMBAI :This week, the family members of the contestants will be entering the show and will be spending a day inside the house.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Farah Khan (Sajid’s sister), Priyanka’s brother, and Shiv’s mom entered the house and gave their feedback to the contestants about how they have performed on the show.

We also saw how the nomination task took place and how the housemates’ family members got the power to nominate contestants.

Also Nimrit’s dad, MC Stan’s mom, and Archana’s brother Gulshan has entered the show and we have seen how they took part in the captaincy task.

In the upcoming episode, Tina and Shalin’s mothers will be entering the show.

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Archana Gautam’s brother Gulshan reveals whether his sister’s bond with Soundarya is fake or not, and whether the politician is the same in real life as well
The moment Tina’s mother would enter the show she would tell Tina how proud she of her and told Tina that Shalin’s love for her is not true and that he is faking it.

On the other hand, when Shalin’s mother will enter the house Tina would tell her mother to stay calm and that she doesn’t want any drama to be created that’s when her mother will tell her not to worry as she is her mother and she knows what to do.

Shalin’s mom will come and tell her son that what is happening between Tina and him is not right and that it needs to stop as both their names are getting spoilt.

Well, seems like with the two mothers in the house there is some content that will take place.

It will be interesting to see what will content will the mothers bring in to the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Check out what Bigg Boss contestant Archana’s brother Gulshan has to say about the contestants in the Bigg Boss house

 

              
Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Anupamaa! Toshu steals Kinjal’s money to gain profit
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the...
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the...
Recent Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan thanks his fans for praising his acting in his recent emotional scene
Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan thanks his fans for praising his acting in his recent emotional scene
How much do you Like This new look of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out
How much do you Like This new look of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out