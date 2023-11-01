Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s mothers enter the house; the actress warns her mother to not create any ruckus

MUMBAI :This week, the family members of the contestants will be entering the show and will be spending a day inside the house.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Farah Khan (Sajid’s sister), Priyanka’s brother, and Shiv’s mom entered the house and gave their feedback to the contestants about how they have performed on the show.

We also saw how the nomination task took place and how the housemates’ family members got the power to nominate contestants.

Also Nimrit’s dad, MC Stan’s mom, and Archana’s brother Gulshan has entered the show and we have seen how they took part in the captaincy task.

In the upcoming episode, Tina and Shalin’s mothers will be entering the show.

The moment Tina’s mother would enter the show she would tell Tina how proud she of her and told Tina that Shalin’s love for her is not true and that he is faking it.

On the other hand, when Shalin’s mother will enter the house Tina would tell her mother to stay calm and that she doesn’t want any drama to be created that’s when her mother will tell her not to worry as she is her mother and she knows what to do.

Shalin’s mom will come and tell her son that what is happening between Tina and him is not right and that it needs to stop as both their names are getting spoilt.

Well, seems like with the two mothers in the house there is some content that will take place.

It will be interesting to see what will content will the mothers bring in to the show.

