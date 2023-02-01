Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship gets questioned by Bigg Boss and the contestants of the show

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will ask the contestants about Shalin and Tina’s relationship. Everyone feels that it is fake, and that nothing is real between them.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 14:36
MUMBAI : A new year has begun, and the previous year has definitely been good for the reality show as it has got good TRP ratings.

In the previous episode, we saw how the contestants celebrated New Years' eve with Salman Khan and Dharmendra.

Salman also lashed out at Archana, Shalin, and Priyanka for their behaviour during the week and gave a strong warning to the politician. He even told Shalin to not react to things unnecessarily.
We even saw how Salman Khan told Nimrit that she shouldn’t get too affected by Abdu not talking to her, and that she should not pay attention to it.

Vikkas was finally eliminated from the show owing to fewer votes.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will call the contestants into the confession room and will ask them what they think about Shalin and Tina’s relationship. Everyone says that they think it's fake and not real, and that they are doing it just for the show.

During the new year celebration, we saw how Tina told Shalin that she is falling in love with him but she is afraid that he will break her heart in the future. Shalin replied saying that he wouldn’t.

Bigg Boss asked this question to the contestants as their relationship is very confusing; sometimes they’re in love, sometimes they are just friends, and sometimes they are fighting and do not want to be with each other.

Well, even the audience is confused about their relationship.

What do you think about Tina and Shalin’s relationship?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 14:36

