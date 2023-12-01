Bigg Boss 16: Viewers Bash Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for disrespecting her father on TV, say, “Is this how you talk to your father?”

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year, the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry, who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following and once the show went off-air, the fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are witnessing a different side to her. She is considered one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans and audiences love her game in the show.

While there has been a lot of debate about her gameplay, she was lauded for speaking out about her anxiety struggles and fans have appreciated her for her loyalty toward her game and for being real on the show.

But the tides have turned and viewers are now bashing Nimrit for something that happened in Family week when her father visited. Recently, Nimrit’s father Mr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia entered the show and was seen giving advice to Nimrit, he told Nimrit that she should now play the game separately from the ‘Mandli’ and that Sajid Khan has said that she will betray him.

Fans are bashing Nimrit for talking to their father disrespectfully and taking his advice in the wrong way, and they even compared her behavior to Priyanka and said that Nimrit should learn how to behave from Priyanka. Nimrit broke down in front of her father and told him that they have a lot of expectations from her and that they badger her but this did not sit down well, with the viewers of the show, and they took to Twitter to share their views, you check them out here:

Difference between pari and nimrit pic.twitter.com/6ovbZPwWdP — sanjida akther (@akthersanj25) January 11, 2023

Nimrit should learn from #PriyankaChaharChaudhary that how to show respect to our parents even If we think they are not understanding us pic.twitter.com/c8tvwn2tbc — Mohit Sharma (@MSwidU) January 11, 2023





While many fans have taken to the site, to defend Nimrit as well, they said, that Nimrit was just being honest with her own father about her emotions and she is not faking it and even her father said that Nimrit has been very honest about her emotions with him.

Well, we can only wait and watch what happens on the show.

