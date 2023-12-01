Bigg Boss 16: Viewers Bash Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for disrespecting her father on TV, say, “Is this how you talk to your father?”

But the tides have turned and viewers are now bashing Nimrit for something that happened in Family week when her father visited.   
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:34
Bigg Boss 16: Viewers Bash Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for disrespecting her father on TV, say, “Is this how you talk to your father?

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year, the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry, who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

ALSO READ:Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has a tiff with her father as he tells her to play solo and not trust the mandali completely

The actress has a massive fan following and once the show went off-air, the fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are witnessing a different side to her. She is considered one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans and audiences love her game in the show.

While there has been a lot of debate about her gameplay, she was lauded for speaking out about her anxiety struggles and fans have appreciated her for her loyalty toward her game and for being real on the show.

But the tides have turned and viewers are now bashing Nimrit for something that happened in Family week when her father visited. Recently, Nimrit’s father Mr. Gurdeep Ahluwalia entered the show and was seen giving advice to Nimrit, he told Nimrit that she should now play the game separately from the ‘Mandli’ and that Sajid Khan has said that she will betray him.

Fans are bashing Nimrit for talking to their father disrespectfully and taking his advice in the wrong way, and they even compared her behavior to Priyanka and said that Nimrit should learn how to behave from Priyanka. Nimrit broke down in front of her father and told him that they have a lot of expectations from her and that they badger her but this did not sit down well, with the viewers of the show, and they took to Twitter to share their views, you check them out here:

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While many fans have taken to the site, to defend Nimrit as well, they said, that Nimrit was just being honest with her own father about her emotions and she is not faking it and even her father said that Nimrit has been very honest about her emotions with him.

Well, we can only wait and watch what happens on the show.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Bigg Boss 16: Audience perceptive! Netizens question Nimrit’s feelings for Shiv as she reveals that she can give up the trophy for him; say “I am sure Nimrit has feelings for Shiv or else who would give up the victory for friendship”

    

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Tina Datta Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Gautam Vig Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan Sajid Khan Abdu Rozik MC Stan 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 15:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sam and Nayan are married, Sam brings her family to his father’s house
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
MUMBAI : With the Rise and consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are been made and no doubt the fans...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:  Pakhi sees Virat and Sai in an embrace
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry is Rakhi Sawant. She is one of the most...
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is an ace producer in the world of entertainment. She is the first female producer to have...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!
No one can battle ‘RajNeeti’ aka Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in Romance and This is why we think so
No one can battle ‘RajNeeti’ aka Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in Romance and This is why we think so