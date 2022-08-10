Bigg Boss 16: What! Arjun Bijlani furious at Manya Singh’s derogatory comment, says, “Tv big hai, tha aur rahega!”

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and loved reality shows on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons and is now back with its 16th season that has already started with a lot of nasty fights, arguments and petty disagreements.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

While Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are turning out to be some of the most popular and loved contestants on the show, Manya Singh has incurred the wrath of many by making a derogatory comment on TV actors.



In a recent episode of the reality show, the former Femina Miss India runner-up Singh made a snide remark on actress Sreejita De during a fight and said, “I was the ambassador of this country. What are you? TV actress? What is that level?” While many have condemned her insulting remark on the TV fraternity, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani was vocal on his reaction on twitter, where he wrote, “I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem. Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16.”

Looks like the fight between Manya singh and Sreejita is going to heat up in the coming days. On the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan brought up the fight after seeing a video clip and said, “Manya ke hisab se wo angaar hain aur baaki sab bhangaar hain.”



What Do you think of Manya Singh’s comment?



Credit- Pinkvilla