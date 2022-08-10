Bigg Boss 16: What! Fans call out Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh for playing victims, here are some former contestants who have been accused of doing the same

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what will happen next and who will disagree with who!

The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note. The show has been one of the most watched and loved reality shows on TV.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

Now, we have been seeing Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer playing a victim on the show quite well and grabbing attention for it. Some unprejudiced fans have noticed this and have pointed this out. Meanwhile the former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh has also been accused of playing the victim and even weeped in front of the other contestants often.

Well, not just Sumbul and Manya but some of these former Bigg Boss contestants have also coyly played victims to get the audience's sympathy and votes. Here is the list;



Vishal Kotian

He was called out by actress Kamya Punjabi for shedding tears at every drop of a hat and acting vulnerable on the 15th season.



Tejasswi Prakash

Not just the audience but even host Salman Khan pointed out and asked Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi to stop playing a victim. Surprisingly she even ended up winning the season.



Rashami Desai

The Uttaran actress has been repeatedly called out for acting a victim on the 13th season. Even as a wild card entry in the previous season, Rashami left no opportunity for fans to feel sorry for her.

Pratik Sehajpal

Netizens have gone so far to call Pratik a ‘cry baby’ for shedding tears at every opportunity and gaining undue sympathy.

Rakhi Sawant

Who would know better to play a victim than drama queen Rakhi Sawant! She has had quite a lot of stories to tell and tears to shed, especially last year after her ex Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss house.



Who did you think played the perfect victim?



Let us know in the comments below.



Credit- bollywoodlife.com