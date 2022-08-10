Bigg Boss 16: What! Fans call out Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh for playing victims, here are some former contestants who have been accused of doing the same

The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 11:37
Bigg Boss 16: What! Fans call out Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh for playing victims, here are some former contestants who have

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what will happen next and who will disagree with who!

The last season might have gotten mixed reviews but the new season seems to already have started on an explosive note. The show has been one of the most watched and loved reality shows on TV.

India’s most loved reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan started with super high expectations and seems like the contestants could feel that vibe, seeing the dramatic fights and arguments that have happened from the very first day itself.

 

Also Read-   Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I wouldn’t mind if Fahmaan Khan comes and meet me during the family week as we are brother and sister; I would love to play the game like Dolly Bindra and have that confidence like how she did” – Sumbul Touqeer Khan


Now, we have been seeing Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer playing a victim on the show quite well and grabbing attention for it. Some unprejudiced fans have noticed this and have pointed this out. Meanwhile the former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh has also been accused of playing the victim and even weeped in front of the other contestants often.

 

Well, not just Sumbul and Manya but some of these former Bigg Boss contestants have also coyly played victims to get the audience's sympathy and votes. Here is the list;


 Vishal Kotian

He was called out by actress Kamya Punjabi for shedding tears at every drop of a hat and acting vulnerable on the 15th season.


Tejasswi Prakash

Not just the audience but even host Salman Khan pointed out and asked Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi to stop playing a victim. Surprisingly she even ended up winning the season.


Rashami Desai

The Uttaran actress has been repeatedly called out for acting a victim on the 13th season. Even as a wild card entry in the previous season, Rashami left no opportunity for fans to feel sorry for her.

Also Read-   Exclusive!BB 16: “I had not told anyone apart from my parents “,Bigg Boss Contestant Manya Singh on her entry in the show!

 
Pratik Sehajpal

Netizens have gone so far to call Pratik a ‘cry baby’ for shedding tears at every opportunity and gaining undue sympathy.

 

Rakhi Sawant

Who would know better to play a victim than drama queen Rakhi Sawant! She has had quite a lot of stories to tell and tears to shed, especially last year after her ex Ritesh entered the Bigg Boss house.


Who did you think played the perfect victim?
 

Let us know in the comments below.


Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates and gossip.

Credit- bollywoodlife.com

 

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Abdu Rozik Voot Colors Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 11:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OH NO! Abhimanyu and Akshara badgered with questions about their divorce; Vansh asks Aarohi to break it off with Neil
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day.In the...
Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman Khan
MUMBAI :Also read:  ...
Harphoul Mohini: Tragic! Harphoul provoked by Balwant, considers himself unworthy of Mohini
MUMBAI: The audience is liking the show ‘Harphoul Mohini’ on Colors TV. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Amal...
SHOCKING REVELATION! Ishaan CONFESSES his crime to Ram of accidentally killing Shivina in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for another huge drama in the Kapoor house.  Just when the...
Bigg Boss 16: What! Fans call out Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh for playing victims, here are some former contestants who have been accused of doing the same
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what will...
Sherdil Shergill: Aww! Puneet wants Raj and Manmeet together, Nikki addresses Raj as darling
MUMBAI : Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and...
RECENT STORIES
Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman K
Explosive News! The Delhi Police apprehends two terror-accused, juvenile was previously tasked with ‘eliminating’ actor Salman Khan