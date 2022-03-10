Bigg Boss 16 : What! Kamya Punjabi disapproves of the new rules of Bigg Boss says “ This season is going to be a disaster as the first episode itself is so boring”

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and Kamya seems to have disapproved of the new rules of the house hence she has called this season a disaster.

 

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

From day one only we did how the contestant began to get into an argument and there was some content given on day one.

The show has received a good response but has been gaining a lot of negative comments for allowing Sajid Khan to participate on the show someone who had nine accusations against him for the #MeToo allegations by actresses.

Kamya Punjabi who was the contestant on Bigg Boss Season 7 and is a huge fan of Bigg Boss has come out and slammed the new season.

The actress has always followed every season and she is quite vocal about her views and she shares her opinions on the episode on social media.

Now the actress took on to social media and said “It’s a disaster Bigg Boss season and if this season is going to different then god save the audience and this season. I started to watch it today and I am already so bored”

Well, seems like Kamya is not enjoyed the first episode and she feels that the new rules introduced by Bigg Boss will leave the audience bored.

What do you think of the episode?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

